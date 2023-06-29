Davido shares first social media post after two women accused him of getting them pregnant

June 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Davido has shared his first social media post, hours after an American lady, Anita, and a French lady, Ivanna Bay, accused him of getting them pregnant.

Recall that Anita had taken to Instagram on Tuesday night June 26, to call out the singer, accusing him of getting her pregnant. According to Anita, they met in Dubai 2017, and it was not a one night stand as they kept communicating.

She went as far as conducting a pregnancy test which showed she was pregnant, and sharing videos of the test on Instagram.

Hours after Anita’s post, Ivanna Bay took to Instagram to claim that she is also pregnant for Davido. She too, like Anita, took a pregnancy test while filming, and then posted the video online.

While the world waited for Davido to address the rumours, the singer who is married to Chioma, instead, shared the poster of his hit music “Unavailable” on his Instastory.(www.naija247news.com).