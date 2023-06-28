Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Tinubunomics could help Nigeria save $5.1 billion this year amidst uncontrollable rising inflation, says World Bank

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Nigeria could save up to 3.9 trillion naira ($5.10 billion) this year alone after reforms to its foreign exchange market and the removal of a petrol subsidy, the World Bank said on Tuesday, but warned of growing inflationary pressures in the short term.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is embarking on the country’s biggest reforms in decades, including scrapping the popular but expensive petrol subsidy and unifying the country’s multiple exchange rates.

World Bank lead economist for Nigeria Alex Sienaert said during a presentation in the capital Abuja that savings from the reforms did not amount to a fiscal windfall.

“They stop Nigeria from going over what you might call the fiscal cliff. They really set the stage for a new and an upward trajectory in terms of Nigeria’s development path,” Sienaert said.

Nigeria’s economy was expected to grow 3.3% this year and 3.7% next year, he said.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund had for years called on Nigeria to remove the petrol subsidy, which cost $10 billion last year, and free its exchange rate.

To deepen foreign exchange reforms, Siernaet said Nigeria should remove restrictions on a list of 43 items, including sugar and flour, that the central bank says cannot be funded from official dollar sales.

Tinubu’s monetary policy advisor Wale Edun said the naira, which has weakened to record lows after forex restrictions ended, was expected to stabilise just below 700 to the dollar.

Inflation, which hit 22.41% in May, would rise further following the reforms, Siernaet said, adding that some four million more Nigerians may have been driven into poverty in the first five months of this year due to high prices.

Labour unions are pressing Tinubu’s government to raise the monthly minimum wage more than sixfold to cushion workers against the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Nigeria has the second-largest population of poor people in the world and is one of the least developed countries globally, the World Bank says.

($1 = 765.00 naira)

Previous article
Trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions waning, EU observers say
Next article
Osun Gov.Adeleke allegedly escapes assassination
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s oil & gas industry in bad shape, fails to cash in on global energy hunger

Joseph Adam -
Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the source of much...

Goldman Analyst say Nigeria’s Naira devaluation went too far among frontier markets

Idowu Peters -
Devalued currencies fan inflation, increase domestic burden of dollar...

China targets Nigeria ‘super’ status with smartphone app

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The dream of establishing smaller “super apps” that can...

Digital pathway aims at guiding 34.5mn Nigerian smallholder farmers out of isolation

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The first time Ige Akinwale Benson, a Nigerian cocoa...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s oil & gas industry in bad shape, fails to cash in on global energy hunger

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the source of much...

Goldman Analyst say Nigeria’s Naira devaluation went too far among frontier markets

News Analysis 0
Devalued currencies fan inflation, increase domestic burden of dollar...

China targets Nigeria ‘super’ status with smartphone app

Digital Economy 0
The dream of establishing smaller “super apps” that can...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights