Politics & Govt News

Suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa Reportedly Whisked Away From DSS Headquarters

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 28,2023.

It was gathered that the embattled suspended anti-graft agency boss was moved to another facility to have total control over him after he reportedly refused to corporate with the secret police as they seek statements from him in their custody.

Bawa was quoted to have told investigators earlier that the DSS had no right to detain him without charges, hence his refusal to write any statements in custody.

However, on Tuesday, a source who reportedly spoke with SaharaReporters on the matter, disclosed that Bawa had been moved from the DSS headquarters to one of its private facilities.

They’ve taken Bawa from DSS headquarters to one of their private facilities to have total control over him after he refused to write statements requested from him,” the top security source who spoke on anonymity reportedly said.

Bawa has been in detention along with the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The duo were suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a few days after his inauguration into office as Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Bawa and Emefiele are accused of corrupt practices and abuse of office.(www.naija247news.com)

7.5% VAT charges on diesel will increase landing cost- iheanacho
“My wish is to meet him in heaven when I pass on” – Ghanaian actress professes love for Michael Jackson
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Verified by MonsterInsights