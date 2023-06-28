Menu
One killed as gunmen kidnap wife and son of village head in Bauchi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 28, 2023.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the wife and son of the Village Head of Magamin Kano, a border village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alh Bashir Abubakar.

The bandits who were armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the residence of the Village Head on Monday, June 27, 2023, and whisked his wife and son to an unknown destination.

The gunmen were said to have shot and killed one person during the invasion while another person was shot on his thigh and is receiving medical attention at the Ningi General Hospital.

It was gathered the traditional ruler was the main target but he was able to escape, but his wife and son were not lucky to escape.

Reliable source in the village told Newsmen that after operating for several hours, the gunmen, who were many, took the direction of Ningi forest which is their operations centre.(www.naija247news.com).

