June 28,2023.

The Nigerian armed forces held a parade for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu following his return to the country after his first foreign trip as President of Nigeria.

In a video shared online, some members of the armed forces were spotted marching while escorting President Bola Tinubu who returned to Nigeria after travelling to Paris for the Financial Pact Summit and also travelling to London on a private visit.(www. naija247news.com)