“My wish is to meet him in heaven when I pass on” – Ghanaian actress professes love for Michael Jackson

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 28, 2023.

Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Boduong, has publicly expressed her deep love and admiration for the iconic music legend, Michael Jackson.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial thespian shared a picture of the late singer, who sadly passed away in 2009, and openly declared her love for him.

Speaking further, the 33-year-old actress said her utmost desire is to meet Michael Jackson in heaven when she dies.

She wrote:

“He passed away 14years ago and his love is still felt deeply. I love him soo much and my wish is to meet him in heaven when I pass on”. (www.naija247news.com).

