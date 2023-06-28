Menu
Hollywood

Madonna hospitalized with “serious bacterial infection,” manager says

Singer Madonna spent several days in the ICU after developing a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday, her manager announced.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Guy Oseary wrote Wednesday. “A full recovery is expected.”

Details on the type of infection and how long her recovery is expected to take were not immediately available.

Oseary said the Grammy Award-winning pop icon will have to halt her upcoming The Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to begin July 15 with a performance in Vancouver, Canada.

The tour was set to bring the 64-year-old to cities throughout North America, Europe and the U.K. with 84 performances over the course of about six months. The tour is billed as a retrospective of Madonna’s four-decade career.

It will be her first tour since the Madame X Tour concluded in 2020.

Tinubu’s legitimacy deficits worry investors despite reforms sprint
Rising food importation, inflation to drive 4m Nigerians into poverty- World bank says
