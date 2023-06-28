“I’m a fornicator, not adulterer, says US lady accusing Davido of impregnating her

June 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido is caught up in another baby-mama drama, as a US-based lady who goes by the name, Anita Brown has accused him of impregnating her and asking her to get rid of it. She further shared screenshots from supposed conversations with him to back up her allegations.

Brown also denied knowing he was married and said she was asked to lie that her account was hacked when she initially came out with the news.

Davido who is married to Chioma Rowland has a number of children with other women.

Miss Brown in a video she shared, took a pregnancy test that returned positive and disclosed how Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke was asking her what she wanted to do with the pregnancy.

In her words:

“What really kills me is this married man narrative you all are dragging, cut it out. I did not know he was married, on God. Go to his page, does he look like a married man? I’m confused. Rest in peace to the child, people knew about the baby but nobody knew he got married.

I’m in America, nobody here knew sorry. It’s not on the blogs, it’s not a big thing, if a man ain’t telling me, then I don’t know and I wasn’t checking for it because I’m not looking to get married, I’m not looking for that right now so that wasn’t something that I was in search for, I wasn’t digging up anything like that, so no I didn’t know. I actually found out after the fact and then I found out after the fact that I’m actually pregnant so y’all should cut it out, maybe I’m a fornicator but never an adulterer, calm down”.

Nigerians react.

Netizens have received the news with shock and disappointment, wondering how the Afrobeat star could be involved in such an extra-marital affair despite still hurting and mourning the loss of his son with Chioma.

@AfamDeluxo tweeted: That girl took advantage of Davido. She knew the man was grieving and needed a shoulder to lean on, but she rather offered ***. A grieving man doesn’t have the mental strength to say no.

@Lollypeezle wrote: really feel for Davido, my prayers are with him. These women just want to spoil his marriage. Even if he tries to be celibate, won o ni gba. He turns left, women. He turns right, women. The pressure is too much. Small pregnancy, ariwo ba ta. I pray God grant him strength.

@themolabello wrote: Shameful how all these girls are securing their bags and they don’t care about the aftermath. But that’s the gain when he’s robbing them emotionally and what does he expect? A man having unprotected sex doesn’t seem to me like they’re all call girl, imagine having multiple people take out babies for you, just because not everyone keep up using drama. I know y’all don’t believe women with standards still exist, but I’m just saying that they do, just don’t keep up with the nuisance. (www.naija247news.com).