EntertainmentMusic

“I didn’t know Chioma is pregnant” – Davido’s pregnant sidechick, Anita, claims

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 28, 2023.

The sidechic of Afrobeat artist Davido, Anita Brown has said that she never knew Chioma, Davido’s wife is pregnant.

In the late night of yesterday, the new sidechic of Davido and soon-to-be baby mama took to her Instagram page to call out the artist for abandoning her after she told him she was pregnant for him.

The sidechic shared a series of chats she had with Davido and his cousin, Clarke about the pregnancy.

In a video making rounds, Anita confirmed that Chioma is heavy as she sent a message to the singer’s wife. She disclosed that she didn’t know Davido was married and that his wife, Chioma is 8 months pregnant.

“I don’t know Chioma is pregnant, and she shouldn’t be going through this. I don’t wish her bad”.(www.naija247news.com).

I’ll take a second spouse if my wife agrees – Harrysong
We must all make sacrifices for Nigeria’s progress- Tinubu
