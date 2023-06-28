Menu
Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for success of Abia govt — Otti

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Umuahia, June 28, 2023..Gov

Alex Otti of Abia has urged Muslims to pray for the success of the state government as it works towards rebuilding the state.

Otti said this on Wednesday in his Eid el Kabir message to the Muslim community in the state, in Umuahia.

The governor described Eid el Kabir as the most important religious celebration in the Islamic calendar and a time for the Muslim faithful to commune with God.

He urged the Muslim community in the state to constantly pray for his administration as it works towards improving the wellbeing of the people of Abia.

“I believe that our government is the answer to the many years of supplication to Almighty God by the people of Abia State and their yearnings for a credible leadership.

“A leadership that would lead them out of bondage and into a glorious era of socio-economic freedom and abundance, ” Otti said

The governor urged the Muslim community to remain faithful and continue to uphold the leadership of the state in prayer.

He said the state government had declared emergencies in various sectors of the state economy including environment, health and education, to transform them in line with his campaign promises.

Otti said that measures had been put in place to sanitise motor parks, streets and markets in order to improve the ease of doing business.

He felicitated the Muslim community and thanked them for their support towards the programmes and policies of the state government.

Otti urged the people of Abia to remain law-abiding, peaceful and abstain from engaging in any activity that would create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

