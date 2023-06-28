Menu
Law and Order

Court restrains Kano government from re-arresting Doguwa

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

June 28,2023.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and the state’s attorney-general have been restrained by a federal high court sitting in Abuja from re-arresting or detaining Alhassan Doguwa, lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tundun Wada federal constituency.

Recall that Doguwa had been accused of leading thugs who set ablaze the secretariat of the NNPP in Kano. Two persons were said to have died in the incident.

The charges were withdrawn after the Kano state government under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said it could not “find sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences”.

Afam Osigwe, Doguwa’s counsel had on June 20, filed an application seeking the protection of the court against an alleged plan by the state government to rearrest and detain him.

Justice Donatus Okorowo had ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter. He further ordered Doguwa to put the defendants on notice for them to show cause why his prayers should not be granted on the next adjourned date.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Osigwe informed the court that the 3rd and 4th defendants (governor and the AG) served them with their processes around 2 pm on Monday, June 26.

While Osigwe appealed to the court to extend its earlier order for parties to maintain the status quo, M. K. Umar, Counsel to Kano state’s Governor and the AG kicked against the application and asked the court to allow an accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.

Osigwe responded by alleging that Umar’s submission confirmed the state government’s plan against his client. He asked the court for an undertaking from the state counsel, which Umar countered by stating that the state government would not take further steps during the pendency of the case in court.

Ruling on the case, Justice Okorowo admitted the undertaking made by Umar and directed parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the main matter. He adjourned the matter until July 14 for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

