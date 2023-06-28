American rapper Casanova sentenced to 188 months in prison for racketeering and narcotics

June 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper Caswell Senior, better known as Casanova, has been sentenced to 188 months, or a little more than 15 years, in prison for racketeering and narcotics related offenses.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday, June 27.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence.

At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion.

Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

The Brooklyn rapper was arrested in 2021 and in January 2023, he pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses in connection with his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang.

As part of his guilty plea, the 36-year-old told prosecutors he played a role in a July 2020 Florida shooting and a New York City robbery in 2018, while also admitting he trafficked over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova was one of 18 alleged gang members who were indicted in December 2020 on the aforementioned criminal charges. After surrendering himself to authorities, he initially maintained his innocence, first pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession.