Politics & Govt News

World Bank approves $500m loan for Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 27,2023.

The World Bank has approved the sum of $500m Federal Government loan request to help Nigeria drive women’s empowerment.

In a statement released, the  World bank stated that it gave approval for the loan to scale up financing for Nigeria Women Programme, which was initially approved on June 27, 2018, with $100m financing.

The statement in part reads;

 

“The World Bank has approved $500m for Nigeria for Women Program Scale Up (NFWP-SU). The scale-up financing will further support the government of Nigeria to invest in improving the livelihoods of women in Nigeria. The NFWP-SU will help to ensure better economic opportunities for women, which is essential for addressing gender inequality; guaranteeing better education, health, and nutrition outcomes for families; and building women’s and communities’ resilience to climate change.”

This will be the second loan being approved by the World bank in the Tinubu administration.(www.naija247news.com)

Lagos governorship elections: Witness tells tribunal Gov Sanwo-Olu and wife allegedly voted with invalid voters card
TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

