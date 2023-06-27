Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationRegions

White woman who sh0t and k!lled her Black neighbour won’t face murder charge

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Florida state attorney declined to pursue murder charges against a White woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbour through a door.

Susan Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm and assault in the June 2 shooting death of Ajike Owens.

State Attorney William Gladson said his office determined there was insufficient evidence to file a murder charge against Lorincz. Charging Lorincz with murder would require prosecutors to provide evidence of hatred, spite, ill will, or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing.

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Gladson said. “As is always true in criminal cases, failure to prove beyond a reasonable doubt even one element of a crime will result in a not guilty verdict. Given the facts in this case, aiming a firearm at the door, and pulling the trigger is legally insufficient to prove depraved mind.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office had also charged Lorincz with culpable negligence and battery, but Gladson’s office is not pursuing those charges based on testimony from witnesses in the case.

Gladson said he would not be pushed to file charges based on community pressure or public sentiment.

“Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law. Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes. However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case,” he said. “To allow that to happen would also be improper and a violation of my oath as a prosecutor and as a lawyer.”

Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

After Lorincz’s June 9 bond hearing, Anthony Thomas, an Owens’ family attorney, formally requested that the heaviest charge be upgraded from manslaughter to second-degree murder. He said he was deeply disappointed Gladson was nor pursuing murder charges.

“All the evidence unequivocally supports the elevation of this charge to second-degree murder,” Thomas said. “We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less. The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability. Nevertheless, our resolve remains unwavering, and we will continue to fight.”

Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, said she didn’t know how to explain the charges to her grandchildren. “Only a living breathing AJ would be true justice, and today’s charge could not be further from that,” she said.

Sheriff Billy Woods said the shooting was the culmination of a 2-and-a-half-year feud between the neighbors. Lorincz had been angry over Owens’ children playing in a field close to her apartment.

The alleged shooter told detectives that she called the victim’s children racist slurs in the months leading up to the slaying, admitting that she used “the n-word.”(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress, Angela Bassett will receive...

Super Eagles star bags 1 year in prison for sexual allegations

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
21-year-old Amoo, set for 1 year in prison for...

TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Bisi Adesina -
The Federal Government has introduced a new initiative that...

World Bank approves $500m loan for Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 27,2023. The World Bank has approved the sum of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther

Entertainment 0
June 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress, Angela Bassett will receive...

Super Eagles star bags 1 year in prison for sexual allegations

Flying Eagles 0
21-year-old Amoo, set for 1 year in prison for...

TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Analysis 0
The Federal Government has introduced a new initiative that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights