Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther

June 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American actress, Angela Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy announced that Bassett, 64, will receive an Academy Honorary Award alongside comedy legend Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton, with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award going to the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter.

Bassett received her first Oscar nomination in 1994, for her iconic portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It?

She also received a history-making nomination last year for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, becoming the first actor to be nominated for a Marvel Studios superhero movie.

The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 14th Governors Awards event on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

‘The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang in a statement.

‘Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,’ she added.

Yang continued, ‘Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment.’

‘Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her,’ she stated.

A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world,’ Yang concluded.(www.naija247news.com).