Analysis

TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

The Federal Government has introduced a new initiative that mandates all car owners to pay an annual fee of ₦‎1,000 for the verification of the Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC).

The move, set to take effect from July 2023, will be implemented by the Lagos State government.

During a joint press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos, Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos Ministry of Transportation, announced the implementation of this initiative. The primary objective is to ensure compliance with the legal requirement stated in the National Road Traffic Regulation 2012, as amended, No. 101, Vol. 99, Section 73-(1), which stipulates that “There shall be Proof of Ownership Certificate for all registered Vehicles.” Moreover, Section 73-(1-6) mandates the establishment and maintenance of a Central Database for Vehicles and drivers across the nation.

Toriola emphasised that the decision aims to track the real-time status and maintain the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database. He stated, “To this end, the Federal Government has introduced the issuance of an annual Proof of Ownership Certificate for all registered vehicles. This certificate will serve as official documentation of a vehicle’s legal owners upon successful completion of the necessary requirements and procedures.”

The Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC) will contain crucial information, including the vehicle’s registration details such as license number plate, model, year of manufacture, as well as the owner’s name and address. Toriola further explained that the implementation of the POC aims to address the challenges faced in promoting safety and security of lives and property through a nationally standardised system.

The Joint Tax Board, in its communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting held on May 9, 2023, adopted and passed a resolution for the issuance of the proof of ownership certificate (PoC) to motorists on an annual basis nationwide.

World Bank approves $500m loan for Nigeria
Super Eagles star bags 1 year in prison for sexual allegations
Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

