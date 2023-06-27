Super Eagles star bags 1 year in prison for sexual allegations

21-year-old Amoo, set for 1 year in prison for sexual allegations as a player of Copenhagen.

Akinwunmi Amoo was found guilty of all allegations that were recently presented against him, the same ones for which he was detained in September 2022.

According to the court’s final judgment, which was just delivered and has practically shocked the football world.

A veteran journalist as well as Instablog confirmed the conviction of Amoo on social media.

Given that he will no longer play football on fields, but rather in chilly prison cells, Amoo has no other option.

Despite this, the player’s attorneys will do everything possible to have the judgment overturned and preserve Amoo’s right to a private and successful athletic life.

Amoo was formerly widely regarded as one of the top prospects in international football.

Given that the young Nigerian star was found guilty of many offenses of this nature committed between April and July 2022, the law chose to sentence him to a few years in prison.

Amoo received a one-year, unconditional jail sentence and somehow had to prepare for the possibility that he would face a harsh sentence sooner or later.

In reality, the Copenhagen striker was detained again for sexual assault in September 2022 but was later released on bail after less than a month.

However, given that he was found guilty of all three accusations brought against him, it appears this time that the Nigerian cannot get away.

Now that the scenario is known, it will be important to comprehend how the player will proceed with his legal counsel.

It goes without saying that they will do everything in their power to try to correct the situation. starting with an appeal.