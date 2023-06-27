Menu
Search
Subscribe
Flying Eagles

Super Eagles star bags 1 year in prison for sexual allegations

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

21-year-old Amoo, set for 1 year in prison for sexual allegations as a player of Copenhagen.
Akinwunmi Amoo was found guilty of all allegations that were recently presented against him, the same ones for which he was detained in September 2022.

According to the court’s final judgment, which was just delivered and has practically shocked the football world.

A veteran journalist as well as Instablog confirmed the conviction of Amoo on social media.

Given that he will no longer play football on fields, but rather in chilly prison cells, Amoo has no other option.

Despite this, the player’s attorneys will do everything possible to have the judgment overturned and preserve Amoo’s right to a private and successful athletic life.

Amoo was formerly widely regarded as one of the top prospects in international football.

Akinwunmi Amoo gets 1 year in jail for sexual allegations
Given that the young Nigerian star was found guilty of many offenses of this nature committed between April and July 2022, the law chose to sentence him to a few years in prison.

Amoo received a one-year, unconditional jail sentence and somehow had to prepare for the possibility that he would face a harsh sentence sooner or later.

In reality, the Copenhagen striker was detained again for sexual assault in September 2022 but was later released on bail after less than a month.

However, given that he was found guilty of all three accusations brought against him, it appears this time that the Nigerian cannot get away.

Now that the scenario is known, it will be important to comprehend how the player will proceed with his legal counsel.

It goes without saying that they will do everything in their power to try to correct the situation. starting with an appeal.

Previous article
TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification
Next article
Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

White woman who sh0t and k!lled her Black neighbour won’t face murder charge

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Florida state attorney declined to...

Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress, Angela Bassett will receive...

TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Bisi Adesina -
The Federal Government has introduced a new initiative that...

World Bank approves $500m loan for Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 27,2023. The World Bank has approved the sum of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

White woman who sh0t and k!lled her Black neighbour won’t face murder charge

Regions 0
June 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Florida state attorney declined to...

Wakanda Forever: Actress Angela Bassett to receive an honorary Oscar months after her historic nomination for Black Panther

Entertainment 0
June 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress, Angela Bassett will receive...

TINUBUNOMICS: Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Analysis 0
The Federal Government has introduced a new initiative that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights