Nnamdi Kanu’s release is central to peace in South East – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Federal Government to free the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that his release would be central to the peace in the South East region.

The IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari for treason.

President of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made the appeal at the inauguration of the women and youth wing of the group in Abuja on Monday, June 26.

 

The Sun reports that he said that not even the appointment of 100 service chiefs from the region by President Bola Tinubu would bring peace and security to the South East, like obeying the court judgment freeing Kanu from DSS detention in Abuja.

“If you ask me, my advice to Mr President is that what the South East needs is security. Even if you appoint 100 service chiefs without the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, you will not have peace.

His release is central and fundamental to peace mechanism in Igbo land. Without releasing Nnamdi Kanu there is not much the service chiefs can do.  Because of leadership vacuum created over time people believe much in Nnamdi Kanu.  We are pleading with the Federal Government to obey court judgment. 18-man panel unanimously of the Court of Appeal unanimously discharged and acquitted Mr Nnamdi Kanu. So, we are asking that this very government should obey the order. The moment Nnamdi Kanu is released there will be peace in Igbo land. And the Igbo will have that sense of belonging because Nnamdi Kanu is a freedom fighter. He hasn’t committed any criminal offence,” Iwuanyanwu, represented by the Secretary of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Prof. Charles Nwekeadu, said.(www.naija247news.com)

