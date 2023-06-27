Kano government halts salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by former Governor Ganduje

June 27,2023.

Kano state’s accountant-general, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, has been directed by Governor Abba Yusuf to stop the salaries of 10,800 workers employed by former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Abdulkadir Abdusalam who made the announcement on Monday, June 26, said an investigation will be carried out to establish the authenticity of the workers’ engagement. Those illegally recruited will be removed.

