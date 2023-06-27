Menu
Religion

If Pastor David Ibiyeomie does not apologise to white garment churches in 14 days, he will visit our God – Celestial Prophet issues warning to Salvation ministries founder (video)

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 27,2023.

A Celestial Prophet has issued a warning to Salvation ministries founder, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, over his recent comment about White Garment churches.

Pastor Ibiyeomie had disclosed that he hates white garment churches because they allegedly switch destinies and engage in fetish practices.

However, during a recent sermon, a celestial church prophet said that the Salvation Ministries founder made a “terrible mistake” and they expect him to apologise. He added that failure to do this, will lead to Ibiyeomie visiting their God.The cleric said:
“I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize. If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

