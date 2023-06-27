Menu
Governor Otti sets up a panel of inquiry to recover government properties

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to recover government properties and funds allegedly looted during past administrations in the state.

This is coming weeks after he asked those in possession of government properties to return them.

Justice Florence Ikwuoma Duruoha- Igwe was listed as Chairman of the panel, while members include Prof. Ogwo Ekeoma Ogwo, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor, Rev. Fr. Alex Okonkwo and Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa.

The terms of reference of the panel and date of inauguration would be made known to the chairman of the panel.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu said in a statement;

"The Governor of Abia State has approved the constitution of a panel of inquiry on the recovery of government properties and funds belonging to Abia State. In view of the above, I'm pleased to convey the Governor's approval appointing your Lordship as the chairman of the panel. Terms of reference and date of inauguration will be duly communicated to your Lordship."

