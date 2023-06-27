Menu
Law and Order

Court remands man, 32, for raping 3-year-old girl in Ondo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 27,2023.

A Family Court sitting at Oke-Eda, in Akure, Ondo State has ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Daniel Udoh at Olokuta Correctional Centre over s3xual abuse and exploitation of a 3-year-old girl.

Prosecuting police officer, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5pm, on June 12, 2023.

He alleged that Udoh sexually abused and exploited the 3-year-old minor (name withheld) in his apartment

Udoh, who resides at No.5, Alayere Community, Oda Road area of Akure was charged on one count for sexual abuse.

Olowofeso noted that the defendant lured the victim to his room where he unlawfully took advantage of her.

Olowofeso urged the court to remand the defendant pending the outcome the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s, DPP, legal advice.

When the charges were read, Udoh however pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, remanded the defendant at Olokuta correctional facility, pending when the case would come up for mention.

“The victim’s mother, who heard her daughter crying, rushed to the scene and met the defendant molesting the little girl,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 32(a) Child’s Rights Law of Ondo State, 2006.(www.naija247news.com)

Governor Otti sets up a panel of inquiry to recover government properties
Tinubu wouldn’t have become President if Buhari removed fuel subsidy – Garba Shehu says
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Verified by MonsterInsights