Consumers pay the price with inflation spikes as Tinubu implements liberal monetary policies

Cash-strapped governments in some African nations are loosening the grip on their currencies and citizens are paying the price.

The naira in Nigeria and the Zimbabwean dollar have been allowed to plunge to more market-reflective rates.

Fuel prices have rocketed and the cost of feeding families has jumped.

Blended inflation is at three digits for first time in five months

Rand Merchant Bank predicts the pace of price increases in Nigeria will jump to almost 30% in June. Angola snapped 15 months of consecutive declines in the inflation rate in May, with the measure approaching 11%.

The nations had little choice. Nigeria and Angola are cutting fuel subsidies that have been burdening their already struggling economies. Zimbabwe has been in an economic crisis for two decades and the official value of its currency bore no relation to what people were prepared to pay for it.

Draining dollar reserves to prop up the currencies is no longer viable.

While the decisions may be the first step toward improving national finances, the road ahead is likely to be rocky. Five people died in violent protests in Angola’s central city of Huambo following a cut in fuel subsidies. The collapsing currency in Zimbabwe has damaged the credibility of President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of August elections.

The question ordinary citizens are asking is how far the currencies will fall, and the governments will have to be mindful of how much pain their citizens will tolerate.

