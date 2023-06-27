Atiku’s ally, Idirissu Amin d!es in Abuja

Idirissu Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and ally of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is dead.

Amin, who is the immediate past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa state died in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary confirmed the politician’s death. He described Amin as a fearless political activist who rendered immeasurable service to the nation.The statement partly read;

“I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi.”(www.naija247news.com)