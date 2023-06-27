Menu
Politics & Govt News

Atiku’s ally, Idirissu Amin d!es in Abuja

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 27,2023.

Idirissu Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and ally of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is dead.

Amin, who is the immediate past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa state died in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary confirmed the politician’s death. He described Amin as a fearless political activist who rendered immeasurable service to the nation.The statement partly read;

“I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi.”(www.naija247news.com)

Kylie Jenner legally changes son’s name at 16 months
Governor Otti sets up a panel of inquiry to recover government properties
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Verified by MonsterInsights