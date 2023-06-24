‘Without side chicks, lots of marriages will be broken’ – Blessing CEO

June 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Self-styled relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has asserted that side chicks are essential to the stability of many marriages.

The controversial relationship counsellor stated this in an interview that went viral on Friday.

According to her, if no side chicks were frolicking with married men when their wives were not emotionally available, most men would walk away from marriage.

“Without side chicks, a lot of marriages will be broken today. That is one reality that we would face because a lot of these married women cannot satisfy their husbands. It might not even be sexually.

“Men are adventurous by nature. Sometimes when a woman is pregnant, a lot of things are happening to her: she is not in the mood, she’s busy. And the man is out there. The side chick does the work. If there’s no side chick to play that role, men will walk away [from marriage],” she said.(www.naija247news.com).