Politics & Govt News

We must recover government assets stolen under Ortom – Governor Hyacinth Alia

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 24,2023.

The Assets Recovery Committees set up by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state have been directed to ensure that they recover all assets stolen by the immediate past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Alia who gave the directive during the official inauguration of the Chairman and members of the State and Local Government Assets Recovery Committees at the Government House in Makurdi on Friday, June 23, said it became necessary considering the large number of cars that were hitherto seen with former government officials but are nowhere to be found.

Some of the items to be recovered include all government lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and other machinery. The committees will also determine all unction of government property and assets taken between March 1 and May 29, 2023 by various government MDAs without due process.

Alia who revealed that he has received allegations of conversion, abuse, and outright stealing of government property and asset, added;

“It’s not to victimise or witch hunt anybody but it’s the right thing to do to account for all government assets.” (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

