Titanic: How I escaped death in Titan sub – Ned Nwoko

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The senator representing Delta north, Ned Nwoko, has claimed that he was supposed to join the men who died in an underwater excursion to see the Titanic wreck.

Nwoko revealed this in an Instagram post on Friday.

He mourned Hamish Harding, a British businessman and his friend, who was among the five passengers aboard Titan, the missing submersible.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) reported that the men died from a “catastrophic implosion” after debris believed to be from Titan was found near the Titanic, four days after its disappearance.

Nwoko stated that he was unable to make the trip because of national duties.

“We both went on a very dangerous expedition to Southpole Antarctica a few years back. He was a gulf stream pilot who flew across the world in a record-breaking Guinness world record for circumnavigation of the earth some years ago,” Nwoko said.

“He descended into the Mariana. He also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure but I was tied down with national duties.” (www.naija247news.com).

Tinubu breaks silence, reveals main reason CBN gov was fired
Just Like Peter Obi, Atiku Closes Case Against Tinubu At Presidential Election Court
