Stop traumatizing Nigerians. Go after terrorists – CAN reacts to DSS security alert

June 24,2023.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to go after terrorists and criminals afflicting pains on Nigerians, rather than just issuing security alerts at festive periods.

The Chairman of the Kaduna Chapter of CAN, Rev’d Joseph John Hayab, stated this while reacting to the security alert issued by the DSS that some terrorists are planning to attack religious and fun places during the Eid Kabir festival.Hayab said;

“This alert like many in the past has always come when festivities are around the corner. We hope and pray it is not diversionary. The DSS as a secret agent should go after the terrorists or criminals before they will execute their plans. Nigerians are already traumatised and should not be further placed on another trauma. Thank God we have a new government and new security chiefs have just been appointed except that of the DSS.

Nigerians will love to see proactive measures, not reactive statements. Everybody, therefore, needs to be on alert so that when you see something say something.

After all, security is everybody’s business, everyone should join hands to free our country from all security challenges through strategic action, not propaganda.” he said.(www.naija247news.com)