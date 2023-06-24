Menu
Skit maker,Trinity Guy,will be charged to court on Monday – Police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Skit maker, Trinity Guy, will be charged to court on Monday, June 26.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Nigeria police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Trinity guy arrived the command’s office today June 23, to answer questions over the viral skit video where a female minor was s%xualized in a reprehensible dialogue devoid of ethical and moral values. In the video, the skit maker asked the minor to describe a male private part which he suggested she had mistakenly seen.

Reacting to this development via his Twitter handle, Adejobi who called for the skit maker’s arrest stated that he will be charged to court tomorrow. The police have said that sexualizing a minor is obscene video was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

“My page was hacked” – US-based lady claims after messaging a blog to reveal she’s pregnant for Davido
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

