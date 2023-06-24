Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Police Arrest Man, Girlfriend Over Sale Of Month-Old Baby

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Taskforce against Human Trafficking has apprehended a 48-year-old man, Anthony Igbinogun, and his girlfriend, Joy Umukoro, for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby to fund their drug addiction.

The suspects were arrested alongside their friend, 26-year-old Precious James, who facilitated the alleged illegal transaction by linking them to a buyer in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The agency’s Head of the Investigation Unit, Abigail Ihonre, disclosed this yesterday in Benin, saying the baby was sold for N1.7 million.

“Our investigations revealed that Joy Umukoro, the mother of the baby, delivered the baby in April 2023, and conspired with her boyfriend to sell their baby for N1.7 million. She has confessed to the crime of selling the baby.”

She said investigation into the case was ongoing to locate the buyers and the baby, adding that they would be charged to court in due course.

“The suspects said they carried out the dastardly act because they couldn’t take care of the baby. These people are alleged drug addicts and when it was clear that they couldn’t take care of the baby, they decided to sell him. But that wasn’t the best option for them as the decision may destroy their lives,” he said.

Speaking on why she sold her baby, Joy said, “After giving birth to the baby, life became very difficult and I approached my friend to help me with a buyer and she gave me the link. I travelled to Port Harcourt with another woman and sold the baby for N1,700, 000. The drugs I take are the cause. I also sent some money to my other two children for upkeep and some others for my father’s burial.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
Next article
Tinubu breaks silence, reveals main reason CBN gov was fired
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FRC, ISSB, NGX, to launch IFRS 1, IFRS 2 on Monday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of...

Atiku Threw Away His Best Chance To Lead Nigeria Through Arrogance –Wike’s Former Spokesman

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 26,2023. Marshal Obuzor, the former spokesperson for the immediate...

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka Calls For Sack of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 26,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, in his...

Date Fixed For Tinubu And APC To Defend Election Victory

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 26,2023. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FRC, ISSB, NGX, to launch IFRS 1, IFRS 2 on Monday

Economy 0
June 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of...

Atiku Threw Away His Best Chance To Lead Nigeria Through Arrogance –Wike’s Former Spokesman

Politics & Govt News 0
June 26,2023. Marshal Obuzor, the former spokesperson for the immediate...

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka Calls For Sack of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Politics & Govt News 0
June 26,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, in his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights