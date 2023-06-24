Menu
“My page was hacked” – US-based lady claims after messaging a blog to reveal she’s pregnant for Davido

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 24, 2023.

A US-based lady claims her page was hacked after messaging a blog on social media to reveal that she’s pregnant for Afrobeats star, Davido.

The US-based lady identified on Instagram as Ninatheelite had supposedly DMed the blog to make public news of her pregnancy for the musician.

Screenshots of the messages she had allegedly sent to the blog surfaced online and shows her reaching out with the blog with the news.

When the blogger demanded for proof of her pregnancy, she supposedly sent him an appointment scheduled for Wednesday 21st June for abortion.

However, Nina released a PSA saying that the messages weren’t sent by her as her account had been hacked.

She wrote:

“My page was hacked! Anything posted, texted, messaged, or typed was not me in the past 12-18 hours”. (www.naija247news.com).

