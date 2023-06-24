BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

President Tinubu has broken his silence on the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele during an interactive session with Nigerians resident in France and neighbouring European countries.

Tinubu said the nation’s financial system under the suspended Emefiele was rotten.

He said many Nigerians abroad were unable to send money to their relatives because of the multiple exchange rates, saying all that have become a thing of the past.

“Then the financial system was rotten. Few people making bags of our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows… but that is gone now, is gone.

“The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sort themselves out.”