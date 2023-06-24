Menu
BBNaija’s Maria Chike expecting her first child

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 24, 2023.

Big Brother Naija star, Maria has taken to social media to share the joyful news that she is expecting a baby.

Sharing on her Instagram page, she posted a video that captured her revealing her prominent baby bump while elegantly dressed in a white gown.

Maria conveyed her sincere hopes for the happiness of her unborn child in the viral video, along with her passionate prayers for a life full of goodness and blessings.

She earnestly praised the Lord for this magnificent journey, grateful for the grace given to her to be a mother.

Additionally, Maria prayed for blessings for her unborn child, wishing for their kid to have the same kind and caring heart as her future husband, the father.

Many people were moved by her news, sharing in her joy and sending their blessings and best wishes to her and her expanding family.

She wrote:

“This chapter is called blessed

“With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you 🙏🏼💕”. (www.naija247news.com).

