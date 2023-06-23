Menu
Woman arrested after her lover died during sex romp in Rivers.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 23,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a woman in connection with the death of her alleged lover at his residence on Osina Street, Mile 2 Diobu, in the Port Harcourt area of the state.

Naija247news reported that the barber popularly known as Otubong, died last week after allegedly taking some sexual enhancement drugs while engaging in a sex romp with the lady.

Neighbours who were bothered about the whereabouts of the deceased later found his corpse in the apartment, raised the alarm and reported the case to the police.

The lady, upon realising that the police were on her trail, turned herself in at the Azikiwe Police Division located at Illabuchi, Port Harcourt.

Immediately she went to the police station, the lady was arrested and detained because the police had been searching for her since the incident occurred.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed her arrest in a statement.

Yes, she has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO said. (www.naija247news.com)

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

