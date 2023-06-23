Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Why I took a break from music – BBNaija’s Laycon

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has revealed why he took a break from music.

The rapper said he took a sabbatical because music was “no longer fun.”

Laycon disclosed this in a recent interview with popular media personality J. Malone.

The ‘Fierce’ crooner said he started doing music at an early age.

He said: “I have been doing music ever since I can remember, to be honest.

“Music was fun. Music has always been fun for me, which was another reason why I took a break; it stopped being fun.

“Ever since I was little, I always loved singing. I just listen to people’s music, and I just want to sing it. I didn’t think about creating mine until I was like 13. I actually just exchanged these people’s lyrics for mine. I still used their flows and rhythms. And that was when I started writing music.

“I started putting out music in 2012 when I got into the university. But my first major project was in 2016, titled ‘The Young, Black and Gifted’ EP.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Nigeria’s Tax Clawback Distort Investors Bullishness as Oil Goes Unsold
Next article
‘Way Before Afrobeats, We Introduced Nigerian Entertainment To The World’ – Omotola Jalade Brags
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Speaks On President Tinubu ‘Appointing’ Wike As Minister

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 25,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to...

How I Was Once Slapped By A Naval Officer In US – President Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 25,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given an insight...

A Green Transition That Leaves No One Behind

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
EMMANUEL MACRON, MIA AMOR MOTTLEY, LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA...

Court Stops Kano Gov From Further Demolition Of Buildings in The State

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 25,2023. A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP Speaks On President Tinubu ‘Appointing’ Wike As Minister

Politics & Govt News 0
June 25,2023. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to...

How I Was Once Slapped By A Naval Officer In US – President Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
June 25,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given an insight...

A Green Transition That Leaves No One Behind

Globalism 0
EMMANUEL MACRON, MIA AMOR MOTTLEY, LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights