‘Way Before Afrobeats, We Introduced Nigerian Entertainment To The World’ – Omotola Jalade Brags

June 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, has bragged about how she and other movie stars introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world.

Naija247news reports that Omotola, Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Eucharia Anunobi, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Charles Okafor, and many others dominated the movie industry in the 90s.

The outstanding performances and role interpretation of the thespians endeared many movie lovers to them.

Taking to her Instagram page, Omotola shared some epic Nollywood films she featured in alongside Rita Dominic.

According to her, she and her colleagues broke barriers way before Afrobeat and introduced Nigerian entertainment to the world even when there were no social media.

She wrote: “Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic…lol Despite the not so great quality , No social media , these movies Broke barriers … Way Before Afrobeats We … introduced Nigerian Entertainment to the World ! We took on the World … we still …”. (www.naija247news.com).