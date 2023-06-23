Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tribunal Admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil Certificates Against Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 23,2023.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted certified copies of Academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro- Ebah who is a Private Legal Practitioner.

He noted that the documents were purportedly obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’.

Led in evidence by the lead Counsel to PDP, Chris Uche, the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

The witness referenced the following documents:

(1) certified true copies of form EC9(Nomination letter of Tinubu).

(2) receipt of payment for certification.

(3) witness application letter, requesting for the documents.

(4) INEC’s Letter of response.

(5) Certificate from Chicago university belonging to the 2nd respondent( Tinubu).

(6)NYSC discharge certificate belonging to the 2nd respondent, with the name Tinubu Bola Adekunle.

(7) Certificate of service from Mobile Oil Nigeria PLC.

(8)Party Membership card.

When the lead counsel to PDP applied to tender this documents, all the respondents objected to their admissibility.

The witness also tendered, academic records from Chicago university, a copy of the subpoena served on the Chicago university, the original academic records and degree certificate, original admission letter, original transcript from South west college to the school Tinubu attended, given to Chicago university with the gender referred to as Female.

He also tendered a notarized judgement of USA for criminal forfeiture of assets of Tinubu and the cover note authorizing it. Furthermore, extracts of a Guinea passport and the certificate of compliance for Tinubu were also presented.

The PDP also presented:

(1) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 25 LGAs in Delta state.

(2) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 13 LGA’s in Ebonyi state.

(3) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 18 LGAs in Edo state.

(4) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 17 LGAs in Enugu state.

(5) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 27 LGAs in Imo state.

(6) Certified true copies of forms EC8A’s of 21 LGAs in Kogi state

Under cross-examination by Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, the witness said he has not spent too much money even as he tries to bring the truth to Nigerians.

When asked if he was displeased that his candidate lost, the witness answered in the affirmative. The court then after, rose to reconvene later for further cross examination.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Nigeria looks to Dangote’s refinery to cover future fuel demand as oil swaps debt hit $3 billion
Next article
Nigeria’s Tax Clawback Distort Investors Bullishness as Oil Goes Unsold
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Why I took a break from music – BBNaija’s Laycon

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner...

Nigeria’s Tax Clawback Distort Investors Bullishness as Oil Goes Unsold

Joseph Adam -
A glut of unsold Nigerian oil has built up...

Nigeria looks to Dangote’s refinery to cover future fuel demand as oil swaps debt hit $3 billion

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Nigeria has accumulated up to $3 billion in debts...

Ohanaeze Gives DSS 48 Hours To Arrest Asari Dokubo Over Open Threat To Ndigbo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 23,2023. The Department of State Services (DSS) has been...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why I took a break from music – BBNaija’s Laycon

Entertainment 0
June 23, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner...

Nigeria’s Tax Clawback Distort Investors Bullishness as Oil Goes Unsold

Analysis 0
A glut of unsold Nigerian oil has built up...

Nigeria looks to Dangote’s refinery to cover future fuel demand as oil swaps debt hit $3 billion

Analysis 0
Nigeria has accumulated up to $3 billion in debts...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights