Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market dips by 0.19% as 31 Stocks shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of Nigerian stock market, occasioned by weight shedding in 31 stocks, as The All Share Index dipped by 0.19% to close at 59,211.26 points from the previous close of 59,323.95 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N32.241 trillion, down by 0.19% from the previous close of N32.302 trillion, thereby shedding N61 billion.

An aggregate of 615.9 million units of shares were traded in 7,459 deals, valued at N6.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities emerged as gainers against 31 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Nem Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N6.93 from the previous close of N6.30 on Wednesday.

Cornerstone Insurance, Skyway Aviation and WAPIC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.90%, 9.74% and 9.30% respectively.

Percentage Losers

LASACO led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N2.34 from the previous close of N2.60.

Sovereign Trust Insurance, Unity Bank, NSLTECH and Ikeja Hotel among other price decliners also shed their share prices by over 9.00%.

Volume Drivers

WAPIC traded about 97 million units of its shares in 256 deals, valued at N91 million.

GTCO traded about 34.6 million units of its shares in 328 deals, valued at N1 billion.

UBA traded about 48 million units of its shares in 331 deals, valued at N546.6 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar,Slumps to N765.13/$1 at I&E
Nigerians lost N12.5bn to telecom-based financial crimes in 4 years – NCC
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

