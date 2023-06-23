Pardoned convict killed after burning Kogi PDP women leader to death.

June 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

A notorious criminal, Kabir Bala, linked to the d3ath of the woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Salome Abu, has been shot dead by security operatives.

Bala who was a pardoned convict was killed on Wednesday, June 21, at Ejule in the Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

Confirming the death of the suspect who is said to be responsible for seven abductions along Itobe-Anyigba Highway from May 5 to 28, 2023, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf said;

“It would be recalled that the Kogi State Government, in October 2018, granted pardon in the prerogative of mercy as part of rehabilitation to one notorious gang leader named Kabir Bala, aka Okwo, in Ejule, Ofu LGA.

However, the said Kabir Bala remained an unrepentant criminal with lots of atrocities traced to him which includes dealing in illegal arms, kidnappings and killings in the state

Several cases had been traced to him such as the burning alive of Mrs Salome Abu, a PDP woman leader in Olu LGA, in her residence on November 2015, at Ochadamu, and the killing of two gala youths, Umoru Abeh and Unerwu Sule on April 20, 2022, at Ejule.

“Bala also killed five Fulani herders including Ibrahim, Haruna and Shuaibu Wang on Alloma Road, in the Ofu LGA in April 2022, and Muhammed and Dauda on March 3, 2023.

“Other crimes committed by Kabir Bala and his gang included an attack on troops of the Nigerian Navy and dispossessing them of four rifles at the Alloma village on March 4, 2022. However, the firearms were later returned to the Navy following a high-powered intervention.

Attack on Elisha Aya, a pastor and founder of the Kingdom Faith Assembly, Ejule, on March 18, 2022, who later paid N1m to Bala as a levy for establishing a church; invasion of Egane Fulani settlement; burning of 213 huts; rustled 122 cows on December 25, 2022, and assault on the Lord’s Chosen Church, Ejule, on January 29, 2023, for disturbing his hotel with their service, during which a worshipper, Joy Abuh, sustained a gunshot injury on her left hand.”

Yusuf further revealed that a gun battle ensued between security operatives and Bala after the state security council agreed that the pardon granted to Bala in 2018 be revoked immediately. At the meeting held on June 20, 2023, security agencies were directed to go after him and arrest him immediately for prosecution alongside known accomplices.

The police commissioner added;

“Joint operations should be set up comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, DSS, and Civil Defence, to go after Kabir Bala and his gang to arrest them and recover the arms in their possession.

“Today, June 22, 2023, around 04.30am in pursuit of Kabir Bala and his gang members, on sighting the joint security team, opened fire on them and started shooting sporadically.

Items recovered from his premises included one AK 47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally-fabricated weapons and two phones and charms.

Yusuf also said that the ongoing onslaught against criminal activities would be sustained to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.(www.naija247news.com)