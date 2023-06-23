Menu
Oyo Police invites popular skit maker,’Trinity Guy’ over skit involving a female minor

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 23,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Popular Ibadan–based comedian specialised in pranks, Abdullahi Maruf popularly known as Trinity Guy have been invited by Oyo state police command, over his skit involving a female minor.

Men of the Oyo state command have invited skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity Guy, for questioning over the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the social media space concerning a female minor.

The command disclosed that he has been invited for questioning via its Twitter handle.

He said:

“Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity, has been contacted and invited at the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the social media space concerning a female minor.

“The slightly above 38-second video clearly depicted the sexualization of a female minor who was compelled in a conversation with the skit maker to describe his genitals.

“Moving forward, the Oyo State Police Command genuinely appreciates the energy and effort invested by every creative mind in his/her craft.

“The command, however, appeals strongly against offending the sensibilities of others through violence, sexual abuse, and other extremities in the name of entertainment.”(www.naija247news.com)

