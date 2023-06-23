Ohanaeze Gives DSS 48 Hours To Arrest Asari Dokubo Over Open Threat To Ndigbo

June 23,2023.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been given an ultimatum to arrest a former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo.

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) who called for Dokubo’s arrest after he threatened Igbos with AK-47 guns.

The former militant leader stated that if not for the intervention of the British, he would have been selling the Igbo people to slavery just like his father did many years ago.

Dokubo also claimed that the Igbo people were looking for who would deal with them, asking them to look around and see how they are being killed incessantly.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, gave the DSS 48 hours to arrest the former Niger Delta militant leader.

The OYC President said it is unfortunate that the secret police have not arrested Dokubo after the video of his threat to kill Igbo people went viral.

Igboayaka claimed that the effrontery of Dokubo to have threatened the Igbos while brandishing an Ak-47 rifle is clearly smacked of a strong secret approval of the President.

The statement reads; “Recall that in a recent video clip that has gone viral on social media, the notorious ex-militant, Asari Dokubo was seen threatening to kill, exterminate and murder all Igbos wherever they are found just a few days after being hosted, at Aso Rock villa, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As we have waited patiently after 48 hours of Asari Dokubo’s threats to kill the Igbos with fierce ambition as displayed in the said viral video with AK-47 riffles, it is most unfortunate that the said Asari Dokubo is yet to be apprehended and/or prosecuted by the State Security Services (DSS).

“Without mincing words, Ndigbo are quite convinced that Asari Dokubo’s visit to Aso Rock villa is an orchestrated meeting to further the ugly marginalization of the Igbos and subsequently stamp them out of existence as well as ensuring that every “perceived political opponent” is eliminated,” Igboayaka revealed.

“It’s obvious that the effrontery and/or the boldness of Asari Dokubo to have threatened the Igbos while brandishing hard military wares and/or weaponry like Ak-47 rifle is clearly smacked of a strong secret approval of Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The above is a vivid signpost to a secret agenda by Mr. President against the Igbo Christians through the clown called Asari Dokubo.

“In our experience and to our knowledge that Asari Dokubo is a Muslim like Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the fears of Muslim-Muslim tickets by the Christians is, actually, for the avoidance of elimination of Igbo Christian which Mr. President, instead of assuaging such fears, has rather commissioned Asari Dokubo, with all the paraphernalia and/or requisite protection of the federal government, to intensify the fears and murder the Igbos.

“If Ndigbo waits for another 48hrs without Asari Dokubo being arrested and/or prosecuted for acts of terrorism and jailed, Ndigbo would be constrained to have no other options than to gather all forms of sophisticated weaponry for their self-defense to avoid being stamped out of existence in their prime by an agent of darkness called Asari Dokubo at the support and/or behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”(www.naija247news.com)