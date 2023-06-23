Nigerian Lady Emerges As Best Graduating Student In China, Wows Audience With Fluent Chinese.

June 23,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

A Nigerian student, Ifeoma Amuche, has been celebrated following her emergence as the best student in her graduating class at SouthWest University in China. The Anambra indigene received her well-deserved accolades after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Chinese Language and Literature. Her outstanding achievements were further recognized as she was selected to represent international students during the prestigious graduation ceremony.

Before embarking on her academic journey in China, Ifeoma was a student at Federal Polytechnic Oko in Nigeria. It was during her time there that her fascination with Chinese culture and language sparked, igniting her determination to pursue her dream of studying in China. In 2019, Ifeoma took the bold step of enrolling at SouthWest University, fully embracing the challenges and unfamiliar environment that awaited her.

Despite the initial adjustments, she quickly adapted to her new surroundings and embraced the academic rigor that lay ahead. Speaking about her experience, Ifeoma expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to study in China and the support she received from her family, teachers, and friends.

She attributed her success to their unwavering belief in her abilities and her own determination to overcome any obstacles she encountered along the way.(www.naija247news.com)