Naira Depreciates Against Dollar,Slumps to N765.13/$1 at I&E

June 23, 2023.

The Naira continued its price discovery on Thursday in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange market, looking to close the disparity in its value in the other windows of the market.

In the official market, it depreciated against the US Dollar during the session, while it appreciated in the parallel market at the close of transactions.

the domestic currency at the Investors and Exporters window,succumbed to forex demand pressure on Thursday as it lost N1.76 or 0.26 per cent against the greenback to sell at N765.13/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N763.17/$1.

This was influenced by the 112.4 per cent or $108.40 million surge in the value of FX trades recorded in the spot market during the session to $204.84 million from the $96.44 million recorded in the preceding session.

But in the black market, the Naira improved its value against its American counterpart on Thursday by N2 to trade at N763/$1 versus Wednesday’s exchange rate of N765/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

