How NDLEA Apprehend 122 Suspected Drug Dealers In Enugu.

June 23,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command, ar- rested 122 illicit drug dealers between June 2022 and June 2023, the Acting State Commander, Mr Peter Ogar, has said.

Ogar said this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, yesterday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day, with the theme ‘People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Discrimination’, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

Ogar said that out of the 122 suspects, 199 were male while three were female, add- ing that a total of 1843.5802 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs were seized from the suspects within the period.

He said that the drugs seized included 1773.62kg Cannabis Sativa; Methamphetamine, 1.048kg; Cocaine, 22.17grams, and other psychotropic substances, 62.89Kg.(www.naija247news.com)