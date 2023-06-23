Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Security News

How NDLEA Apprehend 122 Suspected Drug Dealers In Enugu.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 23,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command, ar- rested 122 illicit drug dealers between June 2022 and June 2023, the Acting State Commander, Mr Peter Ogar, has said.

Ogar said this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the 2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, yesterday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day, with the theme ‘People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Discrimination’, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

Ogar said that out of the 122 suspects, 199 were male while three were female, add- ing that a total of 1843.5802 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs were seized from the suspects within the period.

He said that the drugs seized included 1773.62kg Cannabis Sativa; Methamphetamine, 1.048kg; Cocaine, 22.17grams, and other psychotropic substances, 62.89Kg.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Gov Sanwo-olu Rewards Lasu’s Best Graduating Student, Aminat With N10m Cash Prize
Next article
We’re Ready For Business, Prepared To Welcome Investors To Nigeria” – Pres. Bola Tinubu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ohanaeze Gives DSS 48 Hours To Arrest Asari Dokubo Over Open Threat To Ndigbo

Peters Anene, News Editor -
June 23,2023. The Department of State Services (DSS) has been...

Africa back Alliance for Green Infrastructure focused on $500m in Paris Forum announces $5m grant for initiative

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 23, 2023/ -- On the...

MDBs should leverage IMF’s Special Drawing Rights to fight climate change and push SDGs – Adesina

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Adesina announced that the proposal which the African Development...

Pardoned convict killed after burning Kogi PDP women leader to death.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 23, 2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. A notorious criminal, Kabir Bala, linked...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ohanaeze Gives DSS 48 Hours To Arrest Asari Dokubo Over Open Threat To Ndigbo

Politics & Govt News 0
June 23,2023. The Department of State Services (DSS) has been...

Africa back Alliance for Green Infrastructure focused on $500m in Paris Forum announces $5m grant for initiative

Climate change 0
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 23, 2023/ -- On the...

MDBs should leverage IMF’s Special Drawing Rights to fight climate change and push SDGs – Adesina

Pollution 0
Adesina announced that the proposal which the African Development...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights