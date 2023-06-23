Gov Sanwo-olu Rewards Lasu’s Best Graduating Student, Aminat With N10m Cash Prize

June 23,2023.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday personally gave the best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Miss Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, a cash prize of N5 million for her brilliance.

Sanwo-Olu also announced an additional prize of N5 million from the Lagos State Government to reward the 23-year- old fresh Law graduate’s unprecedented feat. Yusuf graduated from LASU as the institution’s best student of all time, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0, becoming the school’s valedictorian at its 26th convocation held at Ojo campus yesterday.

The graduation ceremony also marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment of LASU during which ex-Lagos Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola; Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke San- wo-Olu, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees alongside seven eminent Nigerians.

The school graduated a total of 10,966 students in disciplines across its 12 faculties, with 282 students bagging a First Class, 3,375 graduated with Second Class (Upper Division), 5,311 got Second Class (Lower Division) and 1,105 finished with a Pass.

One hundred and thirty-three candidates were awarded doctorate degrees, while a total of 1,801 got Master’s degrees and postgraduate Diploma certificates. Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu hailed Lagos State University for being steadfast in its commitment to providing high quality graduates and skilled manpower to meet socio- economic needs of the State and the country, noting that LASU had recorded a catalogue of achievements and recognition both locally and globally.

The governor commended the school leadership team led by the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, whom he described as “a competent, administration-savvy academic”, for maintaining uninterrupted academic sessions, and also for promoting research and teaching in line with global best standards.

He said: “Attaining 40 years of excellence is no mean feat for a university that has uninterruptedly pursued rigorous academic research and teaching in line with global best standards. “I congratulate the university for remaining steadfast in its commitment to the provision of a high standard of education which has produced highly skilled men and women over the years.

This becomes more significant as the convocation coincides with the 40th anniversary of this great institution, which has continued to live up to the expectations of its founding fathers.