Flutterwave Partners Microsoft Cloud Payment Platform

Flutterwave to further power global digital payments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Flutterwave a leading African payments technology company today announced it is working with Microsoft to build its next generation platform on Microsoft Azure, powering payments infrastructure across the African continent and beyond.

This agreement reflects com Flutterwave’s commitment to give businesses and individuals access to global-grade services across all of Africa and drive digital transformation around the world. With Flutterwave and Microsoft’s plans to power payments to-and-from Africa, this collaboration is an incredible opportunity to impact growth across the continent.

Through this engagement, Flutterwave will support the accelerated growth of transactions processed on Flutterwave platform for global clients like Uber, Netflix, and Microsoft, solidifying Azure’s role in facilitating a seamless, reliable, and secure payment experience.

Key Flutterwave products such as Flutterwave for Business, Send by Flutterwave, Flutterwave Store, and Flutterwave for Fintech Platform, are being developed and transitioned onto the robust Azure cloud platform. Moreover, Flutterwave uses Azure OpenAI Service capabilities, enabling the scaling of its product offerings to millions of merchants worldwide.

“Microsoft has been an invaluable partner, providing a platform that allows us to deliver consistently high-quality services to our clients,” stated Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave. “As we manage high-volume payment processing, particularly during peak periods, the robustness, reliability, and scalability of Microsoft Azure become critical. As such, deepening our collaboration with Microsoft is the most logical step forward for us.” It means Flutterwave will continue to drive the transformation of global commerce, taking full advantage of the diverse and expanding range of services offered by Microsoft.

“Our development on Microsoft Azure has set a strong foundation for Flutterwave,” said Gurbhej Dhillon, Flutterwave CTO. “Their platform provides us with significant developer leverage, which we harness in service of our clients. Looking to the future, we’re excited about the possibilities of scaling with Azure OpenAI Service, which will enable us to serve even more merchants worldwide,” added Dhillon.

“We have proudly supported Flutterwave’s core operations with Microsoft Azure for many years. We are excited to further fuel their growth and innovation through this expanded collaboration,” said Mike Gaal, Microsoft Corporation General Manager. “Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Working with Flutterwave will take us a step closer to achieving our mission In Africa,” added Gaal.