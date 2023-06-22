Menu
EntertainmentNollywood

Uche Maduagwu reportedly found unconscious in Lagos hotel.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 22, 2023.

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has been captured on camera lying motionless in a Lagos hotel.

Nigerians have expressed shock on social media after the controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu was spotted lying motionless in a hotel in Lagos.

A trending social media video captured him lying on the ground unconsciously.

The hotel staff, who made the video, had raised the alarm over his condition, stating that the incident resulted from an alleged drug overdose.

The video attracted mixed reactions from netizens. While many insisted it was a prank, others condemned drug abuse.

bimby2006: “But wait. This is worrisome. Why are the hotel staff running commentary on a supposedly lifeless lodger? Shouldn’t they be concerned and look for a way to rescue him rather than making video and talking without any show of concern.”

diniwe79: “Sad is it nowonder he hasn’t posted anything today? RIP you really entertain me on your IG.”

fuhmee: “I don’t believe any news with this guy.”

jisosness: “U see why too much talk talk, confused directions and clouting is causing now bcos most people including me are not believing the video, bcos theres nothing this man abi semi woman have not said and done for clout.”

sofiaxxtra: “Wow! No wonder he looks extra slim and caps nonsense sometimes.”

rafaello_d1: “Person nor fit differentiate pranks from real life situations again. it is well.”. (www.naija247news.com).

