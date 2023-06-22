Tina Turner’s Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Charges of Crack Cocaine Possession

Tina Turner’s son Ike Jr. was arrested on drug possession charges two weeks before her death.

On May 6, the 64-year-old (born Izear Luster Turner Jr.) was taken into custody in Alvin, Texas on charges of crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence, according to a police report obtained by E! News June 21.

The arrest was made shortly after midnight, when police pulled over a white 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Ike Jr. for an “equipment violation,” per the report. Upon further investigation, officers said they found 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to police, Ike Jr. tried to tamper with evidence when he attempted to consume the narcotics in his possession during the traffic stop. As Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department noted, per People, “He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him.”

E! News has been unable to find a rep or lawyer on record for Ike Jr. to seek for comment on the arrest and charge.

Ike Jr. is the biological son of Lorraine Taylor and Ike Turner, who was married to Tina from 1962 to 1978. He was adopted by the Simply the Best singer at a young age and briefly worked as her sound engineer when she and Ike broke up.

“She’s the only mother I’ve ever known,” Ike Jr. told The Daily Mail in 2018. “But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when—probably around 2000.”

Tina passed away from natural causes on May 24 at the age of 83.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” read a statement posted to her social media pages at the time. “All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Her death came 15 years after Ike died of an overdose in 2007 at age 76.

