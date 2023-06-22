Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market sustains uptrend, grows by 0.36%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 22, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market sustained uptrend on Wednesday, growing back to back in three straight sessions as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.36% to close at 59,323.95 points from the previous close of 59,110.02 points.

Investors gained N116 billion as the Market Capitalization grew by 0.36% to close at N32.302 trillion from the previous close of N32.186 trillion.

An aggregate of 643 million units of shares were traded in 7,806 deals, valued at N6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 44 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

AFROMEDIA led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at 0.22 from the previous close of N0.20.

ETRAZANCT, FTNCOCOA and NEIMETH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91%, 9.88 and 9.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Jaiz Bank led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price, closing at N1.53 from the previous close of N1.70.

MEYER, Ikeja Hotel and TANTALIZER among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88%, 9.86 and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 44.9 million units of its shares in 401 deals, valued at N1.44 billion.

Universal Insurance traded 141 million units of its shares in 220 deals valued at N35 million.

UBA traded about 31.7 million units of its shares in 382 deals, valued at N362 million.(www.naija247news.com).

