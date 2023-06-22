Service Chiefs face daunting task of restoring public confidence

June 22,2023.

The Nigerian Armed Forces came under fire over the weekend for the umpteenth time when Asari-Dokubo, the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, unleashed a barrage of allegations against them.

The Military was again accused of sabotaging the country’s security architecture, and Asari-Dokubo called it “shameful.”

The Niger Delta militant leader also termed the claim that the Nigerian military lacks sufficient weapons to battle insurgents as a “lie.”

Asari-Dokubo’s revelation re-echoed such allegations in the past against the military as a key beneficiary of Nigeria’s insecurity.

Shadows of Doubt:

For most Nigerians, the sorest point during the eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration was not only his government’s inability to curb rising insecurity across the country but the worrisome accusations from many quarters that the Nigerian military, rather than crush the bloodthirsty insurgent groups and herdsmen, were colluding with those terror gangs, as they unleash mayhem and perpetuate ethnic cleansing in various parts of the country.

These scary allegations started brewing, right from when Buhari stepped into power in 2015. His pattern of appointments fueled accusations of bias in favour of the North.

For example, out of the six service chiefs appointed, the North produced four appointees, while the South produced two. Also, appointments into key leadership positions of national security institutions like the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Director-General, Department of State Services and Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, were skewed to favour the north. Other positions pocketed by the North are the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Chairmanship of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Many Nigerians, particularly in the South, were concerned about the one-sided military. Their concerns were justified, because establishing a lopsided army may erode service chiefs’ neutrality and encourage them to support particular groups or persons over others.

However, the then-Buhari-led federal administration attempted to assuage anxieties by stating that the nominations were made on merit and to achieve the best possible results in combating escalating insecurity in the country. As a result, Nigerians gave him the benefit of the doubt for this unbalanced selection.

However, to the chagrin of Nigerians, years into the Buhari administration, insecurity remained insurmountable. Terror bombings, banditry, and herdsmen attacks did not only become more brazen, ruthless and widespread in the north but the bloodletting and ethnic cleansing began to happen in the southern part of Nigeria.

And despite promises by the government to stop the rampaging gunmen from further terrorising innocent communities, the ease with which the killers continued to attack helpless people across the country remained a shocking mystery. Fears were rife among Nigerians, as many were befuddled and wondered why the Nigerian army could not seem to crush these small ragtag insurgent units.

With the killings continuing unabated, there is a growing suspicion that the government is protecting the murderous herdsmen. Some commentators ascribed the seeming inability of the army to tame the herders to the fact that individuals in charge of the military are from the north and may sympathise with the bandits and herdsmen. This posture created severe concerns about the military’s integrity and adherence to its principal mission.

Disturbing Allegations of Bias

The outburst of the Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (retd) on 24 Mar 2018 during the Taraba State University convocation in Jalingo was the first time a prominent personality openly accused the military of complicity in the killings that happened at Taraba, Benue and other riverine states in the country.

General Danjuma revealed that the military was not neutral and was covering those behind the attacks, which had claimed scores of lives.

He said, "There is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in this state and, of course, in all the riverine states of Nigeria. We must resist it. We must stop it. Every one of us must rise up.